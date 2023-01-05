Goose Goose Duck Roles: Full List and Descriptions

Goose Goose Duck roles can be confusing, since there are just so many of them. Gaggle Studios has introduced over 40 roles for its surprise hit on Steam. This provides a lot of content and variety for the game’s Draft mode, which allows players to choose specific roles other than the basic Goose or Duck in Classic mode. These roles give your character special abilities and restrictions, but some of the descriptions can be long and hard to remember. So here’s a handy breakdown of all the roles in Goose Goose Duck.
Full list of Goose Goose Duck Roles
Here is a full list and descriptions of all the Goose Goose Duck roles in the game (alphabetized for your convenience):
- Adventurer [Goose] – The environment cannot kill you.
- Assassin [Duck] – Twice per game, kill during meetings by correctly guessing a role or die trying. Your tasks are fake.
- Astral [Goose] – You can send your spirit through walls.
- Avenger [Goose] – If you witness a murder, you can temporarily kill.
- Birdwatcher [Goose] – You can see through walls with limited vision.
- Bodyguard [Goose] – Protect to get a bonus. If you’re between them and their killer, you die instead.
- Canadian [Goose] – Your body will auto self-report after 1 second if you are killed or swallowed.
- Cannibal [Duck] – You can eat a corpse once per game. Your tasks are fake.
- Celebrity [Goose] – All geese are alerted when you are killed.
- Demolitionist [Duck] – You plant bombs on other players. Your tasks are fake.
- Detective [Goose] – You can investigate players to see if they have killed that round.
- Dodo Bird – Get voted out to win. Your tasks are fake.
- Dueling Dodos – Get voted out after the other Dodo dies to win. Complete your fake tasks to gain the ability to kill the other Dodo.
- Engineer [Goose] – The mini-map can temporarily approximate where living ducks called sabotages from. You can also vent temporarily.
- Esper [Goose] – You can talk to and kill players remotely.
- Falcon – Win as the last survivor. Geese only win by tasks and dusks only win by sabotages while you’re alive. Always skips voting. Your tasks are fake.
- Gravy [Goose] – Completing tasks increases your bounty. Survive to keep your earnings. Killers can only kill you if you’re alone.
- Hitman [Duck] – Kill to get a bonus. Your tasks are fake.
- Identity Thief [Duck] – You shapeshift into your most recent victim until a meeting is called. Your tasks are fake.
- Invisibility [Duck] – You can turn invisible. Your tasks are fake.
- Locksmith [Goose] – You can always open the jail door.
- Lover [Goose or Duck] – Stay alive with your Lover or do tasks and get rid of the ducks.
- Medium [Goose] – You may know the number of ghosts.
- Mimic [Goose] – The Ducks view you as one of their own.
- Morphling [Duck] – You can shapeshift into other players. Your tasks are fake.
- Mortician [Goose] – You can investigate a corpse to see their role.
- Ninja [Duck] – You can kill two people in range simultaneously, but your kill cooldown is triple. The cooldown recovers faster in the forbidden passageways. Your tasks are fake.
- Party [Duck] – You give other players a high pitched voice during meetings. Your tasks are fake.
- Pelican – Win as the last survivor. You can swallow players whole, but they do not die until a meeting is called. Your tasks are fake.
- Pigeon – Infect every player in a single round to win. Your tasks are fake.
- Politician [Goose] – You win in voting ties and you cannot be sent to jail.
- Professional [Duck] – Geese can not see your victims and will auto-report them when they get near. Can’t report corpses. Your tasks are fake.
- Serial Killer [Duck] – Killing your target reduces your cooldown. Killing others increases it. Your tasks are fake.
- Sheriff [Goose] – You can kill anyone but killing a goose has fatal consequences.
- Silencer [Duck] – You can mute other players during meetings but you can’t vent. Your tasks are fake.
- Snitch [Duck] – Being the only person to vote for someone puts them in jail. Your tasks are fake.
- Spy [Duck] – Being the only person to vote for someone reveals their role. Your tasks are fake.
- Street Urchin [Goose] – You can open locks from the inside.
- Tracker [Goose] – You can see who’s outside during a sandstorm.
- Undertaker [Duck] – You can drag bodies at a reduced speed. Your tasks are fake.
- Vigilante – You can kill one bird per game, power has responsibility.
- Vulture – Eat corpses to win. Your tasks are fake.
- Warlock [Duck] – Summons a deadly swarm of locusts as its sabotage. Your tasks are fake.