Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Release Date: When Are Expansions Coming Out?

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC release date is expected to be June 2023. This would follow the pattern seen with previous Pokemon games. It’s possible that there will be a Part 1 and a Part 2, as we have also seen with the last Pokemon games.

When are new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC expansions coming out?

While there hasn’t been any official information directly from Nintendo, new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC expansions are expected to be in the works, likely planned for a June 2023 release.

Just as the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansions allowed Nintendo to get more money from existing players, new DLCs for Scarlet and Violet would also generate more cash. This makes DLC for the games very likely.

At the time of writing, however, there has been no official mention of a DLC release date. In fact, neither Nintendo nor Game Freak have mentioned any DLC expansions being in the works.

As soon as we learn more about the potential Pokemon expansions, this post will be updated. Until then, keep those fingers crossed and Poke Balls at the ready!

