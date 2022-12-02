Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Covert Cloak: Where to Find Its Location

The competitive scene in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is heating up now that the ranked battle season has started along with the latest 1.1.0 patch. The Covert Cloak is a newly added item to Generation 9 that provides a substantial defensive buff that players are hoping to capitalize on in their online battle strategy. It will protect the holder from most additional effects caused by moves that may also inflict statuses, such as burn or freeze.

Where is the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

There are two ways to acquire the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. One method will require some shopping in Levincia, and the second will take a little more legwork but is 100% free.

First way to get the Covert Cloak

Buy from the Delibird Presents store in Levincia. The Covert Cloak costs 20,000 and can be purchased as many times as needed.

Second way to get the Covert Cloak

Travel to Montenevera. The Covert Cloak is in an item ball to the west of the Pokemon Center, just behind a few houses. There’s only one Covert Cloak to find, so you’ll need to use Method 1 to get more.

