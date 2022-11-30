Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: When is the 7-star Charizard Tera Raid Event?

One of the toughest upcoming Tera Raid challenges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is the 7-star Unrivaled Charizard, which trainers will face as a beefed-up Dragon Tera type. Charizard isn’t normally encountered in Paldea, so this event will be the only chance for players to acquire a 7-star Charizard with the Mightiest Mark.

When is the 7-star Charizard Tera Raid Event?

Charizard will first begin to appear in black crystals throughout Paldea from Thursday, 1 December at 4 PM PST until Sunday, 4 December at 3:59 PM PST.

Don’t worry if you miss this first-weekend bracket, as there will be a second one in mid-December. The second run will take place on Thursday, 15 December at 4:00 PM PST. Charizard will then take its leave on Sunday, 18 December at 3:59 PM PST.

Players should ensure they take a raid-capable and type-efficient Pokemon with them into battle against the 7-star Charizard. If Tera Raids are less of an interest, check out the best ways to take part in shiny hunting instead.

This event will take place throughout the month of December 2022 and will be a difficult battle for those who don’t have a good Tera Raid strategy in place.