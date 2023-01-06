Hogwarts Legacy Time Period: When Does It Take Place in Harry Potter Timeline?

The Hogwarts Legacy time period is officially vague, with the main FAQ on the game’s website from Avalanche Software merely stating that it takes place “in the 1800s.” However, we have evidence that narrows this date down quite a bit, so that we can understand where Hogwarts Legacy fits in the broader Harry Potter timeline.

When does Hogwarts Legacy take place?

The Hogwarts Legacy time period is in the 1890s, and more specifically, around September 1, 1890.

This date comes from a picture of a newspaper from The Daily Prophet, as seen in an early March 2022 gameplay trailer for the game (at around the 4:54 mark). A companion of Professor Fig shows your character the newspaper as he is concerned about whether the rumors of a goblin rebellion is true or not. Of course, Avalanche Software could have altered the game’s time period since then, but it’s not very likely.

This 1890 date means that Hogwarts Legacy takes place about a century before the events in the Harry Potter books and films (about 1991-98) and about 35 years before the Fantastic Beasts movies (about 1926-1937) in the timeline. Gellert Grindelwald, one of the main antagonists in the Fantastic Beasts prequels, was born in 1883, so you likely won’t meet him in his prime, if you see him at all. There’s a better chance that you’ll see Dumbledore as a student of Hogwarts since he attends the school in 1892.

At any rate, fans of the Harry Potter books will recognize other characters like Nearly Headless Nick, Peeves, The Fat Lady, Professor Cuthbert Binns, and Professor Phineas Nigellus Black. It’s unclear, though, how much fans will consider Hogwarts Legacy canon, because while it’s anchored in the Wizarding World lore, it’s not a direct adaptation of the books and films.

