Instagram Links Not Working 2023: How To Fix Clickable URLs in Bio

To fix Instagram links not working and be able to click URLs in bios, users on iPhone and Android should try reinstalling the app. A clean install has reportedly helped many users fix this issue.

To fix Instagram links not working by reinstalling the app, users on iPhone or Android must:

First, go into Settings and find the Instagram app. Click “Uninstall” on the app to remove it from the device. Next, go to the App Store for iPhone or Play Store for Android. Search for “Instagram” and download and install the app. Log back in. Check to see if links now work.

Links not working can randomly impact users. It’s not clear why exactly it happens, but a clean reinstall should help fix the problem.

Here’s hoping that the Instagram developers can roll out a more permanent solution, as needing to totally reinstall an app and log back in is a big inconvenience for many.

