AI Instagram Trend: How To Use Lensa for Magic Avatars

The AI Instagram trend is blowing up right now, with users posting Magic Avatars using the Lensa app on iPhone (iOS) and Android. This generates AI art that can be shared with followers. It’s impressive, yes, but how is it done? Here’s how to use Lensa for Magic Avatars.

How to make Magic Avatars for AI Instagram trends

To make Magic Avatars for the A.I. Instagram trend, users on iPhone (iOS) and Android should:

Download and install the Lensa app from the device’s app store. Submit 10-20 photos to be transformed by AI. Pay to transform them (or cancel the process). Receive the Magic Avatars. Share the Magic Avatars on Instagram.

According to the app, Lensa’s Magic Avatars require payment as they “consume tremendous computation power to create amazing avatars.” The app acknowledges that “it’s expensive, but [it has been made] as affordable as possible.”

The Lensa app is the most popular tool for turning selfies into AI avatars. However, there are likely to be some free solutions popping up in the future.

