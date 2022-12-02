QQ Anime Filter: How To Use Different Dimension Me Filters

The QQ anime filter is doing the rounds on social media, with people using photos to generate anime-inspired images on iOS (iPhone), Android, and PC. For those struggling to work out how to use Different Dimension Me filters, here’s a simple-to-follow guide.

How to use the QQ anime filter ‘Different Dimension Me’

To use the QQ anime filter “Different Dimension Me” on iPhone, Android, or PC, users should:

Head to the Different Dimension Me website here. Click the big colorful button at the bottom of the screen. Select the big button below the image that appears. Choose the image you want to turn into anime. Wait for the process to complete. Download the image by right-clicking (PC) or holding your finger on it (iPhone and Android).

Do note that due to the popularity of the app, an error can appear during the generation process. This error message is translated as “The event is too hot, please try again later.” As recommended, it’s best to come back later to avoid any further frustration.

Expect to see the QQ anime filter appearing on Instagram and other applications soon, as is usual for popular filters like this.

For other mobile guides, here’s how to hide photos on iOS 16. And here’s a breakdown of whether or not it’s worth upgrading to the iPhone 14.