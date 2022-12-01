Should I Buy an iPhone 14 in December 2022 or Wait for iPhone 15?

Now that the Apple iPhone 14, 14, Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max have been available for multiple months, great deals are starting to appear on new and old iPhone hardware. “Should I buy an iPhone 14 in December 2022 or wait for the iPhone 15?” is becoming a commonly asked question. Here are the reasons for and against buying an iPhone 14.

Should you buy an iPhone 14 in December 2022?

Reasons to buy an iPhone 14

Purchasing an iPhone 14 in December will mean using the latest model for nine more months. The longer people wait to buy the new iPhone, the less time they have with the latest and greatest model.

Buying to replace a broken or old current phone. The iPhone 14 will make a great replacement for phones that have slowed down or that are broken.

To make use of unique features only offered by the iPhone 14. The flagship new feature is a better camera, though the Pro model also enjoys an always-on display and the “Dynamic Island” replaces the notch.



Reasons to wait for iPhone 15

You already own a phone that is working fine. Upgrading for the sake of upgrading isn’t a great reason to buy the iPhone 14.

The improvements made to the iPhone 14 aren’t groundbreaking, and next year’s iPhone 15 might be considerably better, which might mean waiting is best.

