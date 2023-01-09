Will Sons of the Forest Get a PS5, PS4 Release Date?

A Sons of the Forest PS5 or PS4 release date has been speculated by fans ever since it received a launch date for PC. This is mainly because the game is a sequel to The Forest, a popular horror game that fully launched first on PC in April 2018 before releasing on PS4 in November 2018. So here’s whether you can expect a Sons of the Forest PS5 or PS4 release.

Will Sons of the Forest Be on PS5 or PS4?

Currently, Sons of the Forest does not have an official PS5 or PS4 release date, but developer Endnight Games has stated that it is very interested in porting the game over to consoles.

Endnight Games said that while it is “currently focused on delivering the best experience possible to PC players,” they would love to see Sons of the Forest “come to console in the future” in an interview with GamingBolt. The developer did not specify which consoles it hopes to see the game on, but given the history of the series on PlayStation consoles, a PS5 or PS4 port is expected.

The Sons of the Forest PC release date is February 23, 2023 according to a tweet from the developer, though it still only “February 2023” officially on Steam. The game has been delayed multiple times from May 2022 to October 2022 to the current February date, so there’s a possibility that it gets moved again.