Will There be a Final Fantasy 16 PC Release Date on Steam?

According to producer Naoki Yoshida, a Final Fantasy 16 PC release date isn’t in the works. When asked about a PC version in an interview posted on NicoNico, he said that no one had said anything about the game coming to that platform. However, there’s at least one major indicator that he’s incorrect.

Yoshida says Final Fantasy 16 won’t come to PC (and Steam), but Square Enix has previously said it will. In one version of the reveal trailer, the end card says the game is a “PlayStation Console Exclusive*,” with an annotation stating “also available on PC” at the bottom of the screen.

Trailers that have been released since then just have the PS5 logo at the end. So, one of the following is likely true:

Yoshida is forbidden from mentioning the game’s release on other platforms because of the console exclusivity deal.

The deal has been modified to make the game totally exclusive to the PS5.

If we had to guess, it’s the former. Final Fantasy 7 Remake was rumored to be coming to PC before it even released. However, it took 18 months before it got a PC version.

We’re likely seeing the same thing with Final Fantasy 16. Unfortunately, if it comes to PC, the release date will probably be a year to a year and a half after it launches on PS5.