Warzone 2 Gas Mask Glitch: Can You Get Infinite Masks?

By Mack Ashworth

There is a Warzone 2 gas mask glitch that allows players to survive in the gas for many minutes. By using multiple gas masks in addition to a hefty supply of Stims farmed through the Resupply perk, players can outlast opponents in the deadly gas.

How to do the Warzone 2 gas mask glitch

To do the Warzone 2 gas mask glitch, players should:

  • First, find or purchase multiple gas masks and find a Stim.
  • Next, find a safe place near where the final circle will be to kill your character using a grenade.
  • Come back from the Gulag and find a Loadout Drop.
  • Equip a loadout with Resupply.
  • Find your dead character’s backpack and equip one gas mask and a Stim.
    • Leave the other gas masks for later, as you will be returning to this point during the endgame.
  • Keep moving into the new circles until it gets to the final point where gas affects everyone.
    • While waiting for the circles to close, keep throwing extra Stims on the ground to build up a big supply using the Resupply perk.
  • As the final circle hits, use the gas mask and Stims to successfully make it to your dead character’s backpack.
  • Make your way through the stored gas masks to outlive the opposition.

As for an actually infinite gas mask glitch, players did experience a seemingly unlimited gas mask when the game launched. This has since been fixed.

For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s the latest on the MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time. And here’s how to execute a finishing move.

