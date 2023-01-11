Warzone 2 Gas Mask Glitch: Can You Get Infinite Masks?

There is a Warzone 2 gas mask glitch that allows players to survive in the gas for many minutes. By using multiple gas masks in addition to a hefty supply of Stims farmed through the Resupply perk, players can outlast opponents in the deadly gas.
How to do the Warzone 2 gas mask glitch
To do the Warzone 2 gas mask glitch, players should:
- First, find or purchase multiple gas masks and find a Stim.
- Next, find a safe place near where the final circle will be to kill your character using a grenade.
- Come back from the Gulag and find a Loadout Drop.
- Equip a loadout with Resupply.
- Find your dead character’s backpack and equip one gas mask and a Stim.
- Leave the other gas masks for later, as you will be returning to this point during the endgame.
- Keep moving into the new circles until it gets to the final point where gas affects everyone.
- While waiting for the circles to close, keep throwing extra Stims on the ground to build up a big supply using the Resupply perk.
- As the final circle hits, use the gas mask and Stims to successfully make it to your dead character’s backpack.
- Make your way through the stored gas masks to outlive the opposition.
As for an actually infinite gas mask glitch, players did experience a seemingly unlimited gas mask when the game launched. This has since been fixed.
