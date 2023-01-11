Warzone 2 Gas Mask Glitch: Can You Get Infinite Masks?

There is a Warzone 2 gas mask glitch that allows players to survive in the gas for many minutes. By using multiple gas masks in addition to a hefty supply of Stims farmed through the Resupply perk, players can outlast opponents in the deadly gas.

How to do the Warzone 2 gas mask glitch

To do the Warzone 2 gas mask glitch, players should:

First, find or purchase multiple gas masks and find a Stim.

Next, find a safe place near where the final circle will be to kill your character using a grenade.

Come back from the Gulag and find a Loadout Drop.

Equip a loadout with Resupply.

Find your dead character’s backpack and equip one gas mask and a Stim. Leave the other gas masks for later, as you will be returning to this point during the endgame.

Keep moving into the new circles until it gets to the final point where gas affects everyone. While waiting for the circles to close, keep throwing extra Stims on the ground to build up a big supply using the Resupply perk.

As the final circle hits, use the gas mask and Stims to successfully make it to your dead character’s backpack.

Make your way through the stored gas masks to outlive the opposition.

As for an actually infinite gas mask glitch, players did experience a seemingly unlimited gas mask when the game launched. This has since been fixed.

Happened to me. Had no idea how it happened either. Gas play for the dub 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OBALTCPCY3 — Knightb0t8 (@knightb0t8) November 29, 2022

For more Warzone 2 guides, here’s the latest on the MW2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded release date and time. And here’s how to execute a finishing move.