Can You Watch The Last of Us Online for Free via Streaming on HBO Max?

The Last of Us TV series is finally set to debut on HBO and HBO Max on January 15, 2023. The highly-anticipated TV show, adapted from the beloved video game of the same name, looks set to be one of the biggest of the year. Season reviews have been overwhelmingly positive from critics, so fans are excited to see what the cast and crew have been cooking up. Of course, not everybody has access to HBO or HBO Max, so can you watch The Last of Us online for free via streaming on that platform, or anywhere else?

Is The Last of Us available to stream online for free?

Image: Liane Hentscher/HBO

At the time of writing, HBO are not offering any free trials for their HBO Max service which would allow you to legally watch The Last of Us online for free. No other streaming platforms will host The Last of Us TV series. HBO Max plans start at $9.99 a month, and some savings can be made for those who prepay for the entire year upfront.

The Last of Us will be available to stream on the HBO Max streaming platform from January 15, 2023, following the premiere of the first episode on the same night, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Episodes will be released weekly while Season 1 continues, so that subscribers can watch each installment at their own leisure.

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal take the lead roles in The Last of Us, as Ellie and Joel respectively. In a post-apocalyptic America, Joel is tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie across the country alongside his smuggler partner Tess (Anna Torv). Though she’s been infected with the virus plaguing humanity, she hasn’t succumbed to its usual effects, leading those who know about her condition to hope that she could be the answer to ending the global pandemic.