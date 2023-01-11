When is Ubisoft+ Coming to Xbox?

Ubisoft+ could be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles as early as next week according to a leak from the Xbox Store. The subscription service was announced for Xbox Game Pass last year but details have been scarce since then. Here’s everything we know about the Ubisoft+ Xbox release date.

The Xbox Store leak suggests Ubisoft+ may be released on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One as early as January 16-17.

As noticed by MauroNL on Twitter, the Xbox Store back end was updated to add an unknown “Free” tag to many Ubisoft games that counts down towards that date. Some games also have “with your Ubisoft+ membership” tags according to TrueAchievements, indicating the subscription service is coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon.

This is several days before the Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct. If the countdown turns out to be a dead end, an alternative date could be that the service is launched during the show on January 25.

What games will be included in Ubisoft+?

The games that have been spotted with the Ubisoft+ membership tag in the Xbox Store include: