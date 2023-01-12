How to Get the Pokemon Go Noivern Boomburst Charged Attack

Noibat and Noivern are the focus of the upcoming Pokemon Go Community Day in February and the latter’s Boomburst is the event’s featured attack. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Noivern Boomburst Charged Attack.

How to earn the Pokemon Go Noivern Boomburst Charged Attack

Noibat’s evolution Noivern takes center stage for the February 2023 Pokemon Go Community Day event’s featured attack. Players who evolve Noibat between 2-10 PM local time on February 5 will receive a Noivern that knows the Charged Attack Boomburst. This has 140 Power in gyms and raids, as well as 150 Power in Trainer Battles.

Those who do not have Noibat within their Pokedex right now will be glad to know that its will appear more frequently in the wild during the Community Day event. Its shiny variant will appear for lucky players.

Noibat will also appear in four-star Raid Battles that occur between 5-10 PM on the day of the event, but players must attend in person if they want to take part. Remote Raid Passes are not valid for these raids as Niantic tries to encourage players to meet up again. Once the raid has been completed, additional Noibat and his shiny variant will appear around the gym location.