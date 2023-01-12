Roblox Player Population 2023: How Many People Play?

The total Roblox player count has grown steadily over the last decade. So many want to know how many people are playing Roblox in 2023, despite rumors that it’s shutting down, and if there is any data on the player population as the new year arrives. Luckily, it looks like the popular online platform continues to post high daily active users as well as monthly active users. Here are the latest statistics on the Roblox player count.

How many people play Roblox in 2023?

About 204,000,000 people have played Roblox in 2023 in the last 30 days, according to the stat tracker on ActivePlayer. There are also about 1.5 million people playing Roblox live, though this number fluctuates depending on the time of day.

At the time of this writing, the 30-day stat was formulated from combined figures from December 2022 and January 2023, so this might change over the course of the year. That said, the total Roblox player count has remained consistent since the back half of 2022. From June 2022 to December 2022, the Roblox player population has been around 201 to 205 million as far as monthly players and had a peak of a little over 20 million players on any given day in that month.

However, a Q3 2022 report from Roblox Corporation contends that Roblox has an average daily active user count of 58.8 million, which is up 24% since 2021. This is despite the company reporting an consolidated net loss of about $301 million in the same report.