How to Get a Kecleon in Pokemon Go: Find it Easy PokeStop Glitch

You can get Kecleon in Pokemon Go, but you don’t catch it like other Pokemon. Instead, you have to find it hanging out at PokeStops. Of course, this is easier said than done because it’s using its camouflage to blend in. Fortunately, for now, a Kecleon glitch makes it easier to see and catch this Pokemon from afar.

How to catch Kecleon easily in Pokemon Go with PokeStop Glitch

To get Kecleon in Pokemon Go, follow these steps:

Get near a PokeStop.

Tap on the PokeStop in the app.

Look for Kecleon blending in with the picture.

You can still spot the red stripe on his belly easily.

Tap it so it’ll jump off the PokeStop.

Wait for it to spawn on the map so you can catch it.

It’d be tough if you had to visit every PokeStop to see if it had a Kecleon, but that’s how Niantic intends for it to work. Fortunately, a bug in the game right now allows you to see it on any PokeStop. So, you can scout out the area and make sure one is available before visiting. This glitch makes it much easier to find a Kecleon, and we highly recommend you take advantage of it before it gets patched out. Otherwise, you might be putting mile after mile into the game before you finally catch one.