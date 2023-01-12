Warzone 2 3rd-person Removed: Why Is Third-person Mode Gone?

The popular 3rd-person mode has been removed from Warzone 2 again, a change that a large number of players who prefer the switched-up third-person perspective are majorly disappointed about. Players have put developers Raven Software and Infinity Ward on the firing line about a number of questionable removals and changes, especially after the in-tandem removal of the Shipment 24/7 playlist from Modern Warfare 2.

This isn’t the first time 3rd-person mode has been removed, but it’s nevertheless frustrating for those keen on the mode to have it pulled without warning. The Warzone 2 Trello board, detailing bug fixes and current pain points being worked on by Raven Software currently shows no update regarding 3rd-person mode, so players are currently in the dark about it.

Warzone 2: Will 3rd-person mode return and come back?

At this moment, there’s no information regarding the return of 3rd-person mode to Warzone 2, but hopes are that it could come back in the days leading up to Season 2’s release date. That doesn’t help the matter at hand though, with players venting their frustration online.

Can anyone explain why @InfinityWard @RavenSoftware keep rotating 3rd Person Warzone in and out? At least rotate it from duo, trios & Squads. Now I’m stuck only playing #ModernWarfare2 3rd person Moshpit all night. #Warzone2 — NothingButSkillz (@NothinButSkillz) January 11, 2023

While it’s understandable for Infinity Ward and Raven Software to keep content continually engaging for their player base, it’s baffling for Warzone 2 fans to see a core gameplay-changing mechanic like 3rd-person mode come in and out of rotation.