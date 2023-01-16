The Last of Us Episode 1 Ending Explained: What Was the Song on the Radio and What Does It Mean?

The Last of Us has finally made its debut on HBO and HBO Max, with fans of the video game thrilled they can now start to enjoy the TV series. Episode 1 clocked in at just over 80 minutes, which allowed for a lot of intense scenarios to play out on screen. While the first installment ended with a healthy dose of chaos, some may still have questions, such as what the song playing on the radio means. Here’s what we know.

What happened at the end of The Last of Us Episode 1 and what was on the radio?

Images: Courtesy of HBO

The Last of Us Episode 1 ended with the radio in Joel’s old room playing the song Never Let Me Down Again by British electronic band Depeche Mode. Released in 1987, the tune signals that there is trouble for Joel’s smuggler friends, Bill and Frank. Unfortunately, as he’s now on the road trying to escort Ellie across the country, he wasn’t on location to hear the warning.

Earlier on in the episode, Ellie had cracked the code of which era songs were from on the radio relaying a message to Joel, from Bill and Frank. If a song was from the 60s, it meant that there was no new stock. If a song was from the 70s, there was some new product available. The dreaded 80s music meant that there was some sort of danger.

Exactly what sort of trouble Bill and Frank have ran into remains to be seen. Those who have played through the video game may have some guesses as to what is transpiring at the end of Episode 1, however. As both of the characters have been officially announced as part of the TV show’s cast, with Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank, it shouldn’t be too long before we get some answers.