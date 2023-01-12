Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid January 2023: When is the Event Date and Time?

The next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid Battle event has been announced for January 2023, although we’re not entirely sure who will be our worthy opponent. Here’s everything we know about the 7-star Tera Raid Battle event date and time, as well as the few details we know about the Pokemon we will be facing.

When is the 7-star Tera Raid January 2023 Event?

The first Pokemon Scarlet and Violet 7-star Tera Raid of 2023 will begin at 00:00 UTC on January 27 and will run until 23:59 UTC on January 29. Just like the previous 7-star Cinderace Tera Raid Battle event that closed out 2022, there will be a second opportunity to take part starting at 00:00 UTC on February 10 and running until 23:59 UTC on February 12.

Details on the raid are few and far between at the time of writing. We’re not even sure who the Raid’s opponent will be, simply that it is an unknown Pokemon with the Poison Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. Whichever opponent players face, they will only be able to catch them once per save file.

Shortly after the second opportunity to take part in the raid ends, there will be a new Tera Raid beginning on February 13, this time against Tandemaus.