Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: When Is the 7-Star Cinderace Tera Raid Event?

The latest upcoming Tera Raid Battle event for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has been announced, revealing 7-star Cinderace, the Unrivaled. Here’s when the Cinderace Tera Raid is starting and some tips on how players can counter and beat the featured Pokemon.

When is the 7-star Cinderace Tera Raid Event?

The 7-star Cinderace, like its Charizard predecessor, will pop up in black crystals around Paldea for two separate weekend runs. The first run begins on December 30, 2022, and ends on January 1, 2023. The second chance to catch Cinderace will be from January 13-15, 2023.

This particular event comes as both a new late-game challenge and a New Year’s celebration, as we enter the Chinese Year of the Rabbit in 2023. It’s also worth noting that this Cinderace can only be caught once, but players can still participate in as many raids against it for other rewards while the event is live.

How to beat Cinderace Tera Raid

Players will be facing off against Cinderace with a Fighting-type Tera form, so they’ll need to prepare their best Psychic, Ghost, or Fairy-type Pokemon to take it on.

A popular Belly Drum Azumarill raid build remains very viable if players are looking for the perfect answer to Cinderace’s already high attack stat.

