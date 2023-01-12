One Piece Odyssey Game Length: How Long to Beat the Story

The One Piece Odyssey game length is an important selling point for fans, since they want to know whether this turn-based JRPG is really worth the $60 price tag. Players also want to make sure that they have the spare time to get through the main story campaign. So here’s how long it takes to beat the game.

How long does One Piece Odyssey take to beat?

It takes 40 to 60 hours to beat all nine chapters of One Piece Odyssey.

It took me about 45 hours despite me advancing the dialogue quickly and only doing a handful of optional side tasks. At any rate, you don’t have to worry about One Piece Odyssey’s length being too short.

If you want to finish all the optional challenges, though, it will take around 60 hours. One Piece Odyssey has a wealth of side quests that will give you extra accessories and money. This includes a list of bounties, side stories, Frayed Memories, and locked treasure chests in each of the game’s four regions in Memoria. And if you’ve got the patience, you can also collect all 99 Yaya Cubes and the ridiculous number of skill cubes that are sometimes hidden in the nooks and crannies of the game’s environments.

