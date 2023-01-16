The Last of Us Episode 2 Release Date and Time: When is the Next One Coming Out?

The Last of Us episode 2 will continue Joel and Ellie’s story in the HBO TV series, with the show’s next episode coming out soon. But when will it be available to watch? Here’s all you need to know about when the next TLoU episode will air.

When is The Last of Us episode 2 coming out?

The Last of Us episode 2’s release date is Sunday, January 22. It will premiere at the following times:

9 PM Eastern Standard Time

8 PM Central Time

6 PM Pacific Standard Time

2 AM GMT (UK time, Monday, January 23)

TLoU episode 2 is titled ‘Infected,’ and like the first episode, it will follow the events of the PlayStation game series. Interestingly, the second episode is set to be directed by Neil Druckmann, the game’s writer and creative director. Druckmann is also the co-creator and co-writer of the series.

The show has received rave reviews, including our own, with its Rotten Tomatoes score achieving a perfect debut. There has yet to be an official description posted for episode 2, though given that the show closely follows the original The Last of Us PS3 game, expect to see more of Joel and Ellie’s dangerous journey through the post-apocalypse.