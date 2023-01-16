One Piece Odyssey English Dub: Will English Voices Be Patched In?

Those hoping for a One Piece Odyssey English dub will be disappointed to learn that there has been no announcement made by Bandai Namco about any plans to add English voices. For now, at least, players will just have to settle for a Japanese dub with English subtitles.

Is a One Piece Odyssey English dub patch planned for 2023?

Bandai Namco hasn’t announced plans for an official One Piece Odyssey English dub patch. While it could happen, at the time of writing nothing has been confirmed.

With One Piece Odyssey being available on PC, there is the possibility that modders could be working on an unofficial English dub. However, that seems like a lot of work and, if someone is indeed working on it, it will no doubt take a lot of time to produce.

If you’re someone who only really wants to play One Piece Odyssey with an English dub, then all you can really do is wait and see if either an official or unofficial dub is released. However, if you can put up with just having English subtitles, then the game is ready and waiting right now.

