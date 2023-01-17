What Does The Lucky Girl Syndrome Meme Mean on Tiktok?

One of the more popular Tiktok trends for January 2023 is the Lucky Girl Syndrome (LGS) meme where those who participate believe their positive thinking will make them incredibly lucky throughout the rest of the year. Here’s everything you need to know about it if you plan to take part.

What is the Lucky Girl Syndrome Tiktok meme?

One of the first #LuckyGirlSyndrome Tiktok videos to explain the concept was from user bymichellediaz back in August 2022 and has garnered 3.4 million views and 715,000 likes. In the video she explains that by believing she is the luckiest girl ever and that amazing things now happen to her. It’s a form of manifestation where if you think something, it will come, although she even mentions how the thinking can be “delusional”.

However, the concept did not go viral until the end of December when user skzzolno posted a video of two girls explaining how their lives changed in college for the better by following the LGS mindset and repeating the mantra “everything works out for me”. To be fair, they even reference the original video but it seems that at 4.7 million views, Tiktok users preferred this one.

So far these meme videos have attracted over 100 million views as people explore how they can change their own lives in 2023. The craze has now been continuing for a couple of weeks with no signs of slowing down. It seems likely to continue for quite a while yet. Other popular trends right now include The Waffle House has Found Its New Host and Why are Chickens So Funny?