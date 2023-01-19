Does Tess Die in The Last of Us HBO Series?

Tess will almost certainly die in The Last of Us HBO series. So far, the show has been very similar to the source material. However, it looks like her death won’t happen exactly the same as it did in the game. Some clues from the show’s credits make it seem like she’ll stick with Joel and Ellie longer than expected.

Will Tess die in The Last of Us TV series?

It looks like Tess still dies in The Last of Us HBO series. However, we’ve got a big clue that it won’t go down like it did in the game. In fact, she might make it all the way to Pittsburgh before she meets her maker.

In the game, Joel, Ellie, and Tess make it to the capitol building in Boston only to find a FEDRA patrol killed the Fireflies they were supposed to meet. Tess reveals that she’s been bitten and sacrifices herself so Ellie and Joel can make a break for it.

According to IMDB, Anna Torv, who plays Tess, is credited for the first five episodes in the show. That means she’ll meet Bill, who is credited in episodes 2-5, and Henry and Sam, who will be in episodes 5 and 6. She dies before any of those characters are introduced in the game, so we’ll likely see her get much more character development in The Last of Us HBO series.

However, unless she stays behind for some reason, the reason for her exit in episode 5 is easy to guess. We predict her death will come in the sewers as the group passes through the abandoned survivor camp.