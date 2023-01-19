Does Frank Die in The Last of Us HBO Series?

Frank hasn’t died yet in The Last of Us HBO series. Unfortunately, we’re in uncharted territory with his character because in the game, we only ever see him dead, and his only appearance is as a corpse. So, he may once again be infected and perish, or he might subvert expectations and live.

Will Frank die in The Last of Us TV show?

It’s tough to predict whether Frank will end up dead in The Last of Us TV show or not. In the game, he and Bill split up weeks before Joel and Ellie enter the town because Frank is tired of Bill’s bad attitude and being isolated from the rest of humanity. You find several notes from him or mentioning him, but you don’t run into Frank until near the end of the Lincoln, Massachusetts section of the game.

The group enters a house to seek temporary refuge and finds Frank hanging in the living room. While trying to make it out of Lincoln, he was bitten by several infected and hung himself so he wouldn’t turn. Frank’s last words were pretty negative about Bill, but we never got to see how the two interacted when he was alive, and they were together.

Fortunately, Frank gets a new crack at life in The Last of Us HBO series. Like Nick Offerman’s Bill, Murray Bartlett is credited on IMDB as playing Frank in episodes two through five. So regardless of whether he dies, at least his role was expanded from that of a corpse to a character that features in almost half the total episodes this season. That’s a big upgrade.