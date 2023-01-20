Is Abby in The Last of Us HBO Series?

Abby isn’t in The Last of Us HBO series. That doesn’t mean the character is being omitted; it’s just not time for her to enter the story yet. There’s a good chance she won’t be in the first season, and that would be fine. She’s not in the first game at all, and we shouldn’t expect that to change in the show.

Will Abby be in The Last of Us TV show?

There’s no indicator that Abby will be in The Last of US TV show. No actor has been credited for that part or the role of her father, Jerry Anderson.

The showrunners likely want to keep the dichotomy between Joel and Ellie and Abby and her dad intact. One of the interesting aspects of Ellie and Abby’s conflict in The Last of Us Part 2 is that Joel completely shattered Abby’s world without ever knowing who she was. Abby spends years trying to get vengeance, and Joel and Ellie have no clue she even exists. When Abby kills Joel, she and Ellie become mortal enemies without really knowing the reasoning behind either’s actions.

Abby needs to be introduced in season two to get the same effect. When you first see her, you’re supposed to have a visceral reaction to what she does to Joel and hate her for it. It’s only once the focus pans to her side of the story that you see that she and Ellie are no better or worse than each other.

So, unless there’s a secret reveal, don’t count on seeing Abby in The Last of Us HBO series until season two.