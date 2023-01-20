WWE 2K23 Release Date: When Is It Coming Out for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC?

The WWE 2K23 release date has been revealed by a leak from a prominent dataminer. It was originally rumored that publisher 2K would be holding an event in January in San Antonio to reveal the game in full, along with an official announcement on when the game would be coming out. But now we’ve got an exact release date for PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC, along with some key art that shows off the game’s cover star.

When is WWE 2K23 coming out?

The WWE 2K23 release date is March 17, 2023, according to a tweet from Xbox dataminer ALumina_Italia.

Possible WWE 2K23 Cover revealed via @ALumia_Italia!



While the tweet has since been deleted, a post on the GamingLeaksandRumours Reddit has preserved a key line from the tweet that reads “WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Digital Edition (Release Date: March 17) | XBOX”.

Not only does this reveal the WWE 2K23 release date, but it also shows that the next installment will still release on last-gen consoles, namely Xbox One and most likely PS4 by extension. We can also expect that the game’s platforms will include Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC by default.

On top of that, John Cena was revealed as the main cover star for WWE 2K23 as he performs his signature “You Can’t See Me” taunt. Last year’s game WWE 2K22 featured Rey Mysterio on the cover as well as an in-depth campaign that follows his journey, so we might expect a similar campaign in WWE 2K23 that follows Cena’s rise in the ring too.