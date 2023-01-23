What Is the Coconut Challenge Meme on TikTok and YouTube?

The mystery of the Coconut Challenge meme is back for 2023. This time around, Cardi B has prompted viewers to search for what exactly the Coconut Challenge means, as well as how to do it. Here’s the need-to-know info about the Coconut Challenge that’s being discussed on TikTok and YouTube.

What does the Coconut Challenge mean?

The Coconut Challenge refers to a technique where, during sex, one partner tries to spell out the word “C-O-C-O-N-U-T.” This involves exaggerated hip movement which is said to increase pleasure.

The likely reason for the Coconut Challenge popping off again in 2023 is a TikTok that was posted by Cardi B. She reads that her fellow musician Megan Thee Stallion will be doing “The Coconut Challenge on the D.” Cardi B then goes on to call Megan “nasty.”

Obviously, the Coconut Challenge would be too explicit to perform on TikTok or YouTube, so users of those apps won’t be seeing anyone actually completing the challenge. Instead, search results for the challenge lead to discussions about it and reactions to Cardi B.

