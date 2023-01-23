How Long Is the Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct 2023?

The Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct 2023 show is due to air this week and will take up less than an hour of your time. Games confirmed to be at the show include the new Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and The Elder Scrolls Online. Here’s everything you need to know about how long the runtime will be for this week’s Xbox Bethesda Developer Direct show.

How long is the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct 2023 show?

The Developer_Direct 2023 show will last for 43 minutes.

The show will begin at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET on January 25, meaning it is expected to end just before 12:45 PM PT / 3:45 PM ET.

Despite announcing “big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months”, viewers should only expect to see the four aforementioned games at the show. Redfall will showcase single-player and multiplayer gameplay while Minecraft Legends is promising an inside look at PvP multiplayer. The Elder Scrolls Online will be showing off a major Chapter update ahead of a standalone event that will follow on from the Developer_Direct show. Forza Motorsport will also make an appearance.

Starfield is amongst the games that won’t be at the Developer_Direct, but if you’re interested in any of the other four titles, here’s how to watch the show.