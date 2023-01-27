Dead Space Remake Deluxe Edition Suits: How To Equip DLC Armor

To equip the Dead Space Remake Deluxe Edition suits, players have to progress through the story until they come to the first Store. Upon interacting with the Store, the DLC armor will become available to equip.

Step-by-step: How to equip Dead Space Remake DLC armor

Find a Store by completing the story objectives until you come to the first tram station. Interact with the Store to bring up the inventory. Go to the “Storage.” Highlight the DLC armor that you want to put on and select “Equip.” An animation will then play where Isaac changes into the DLC armor.

The Dead Space remake Deluxe Edition suits look pretty awesome and those who put down the extra dollars will no doubt want to equip them as soon as possible. Unfortunately, they aren’t available from the get-go, which may confuse some players. Thankfully, players don’t have to put up with the default suit for too long.

Once players have access to the Store, they can change between the different Deluxe Edition suits. These include the Infested, Lone Survivor, and Venture suits.

For more Dead Space guides, here’s a guide on what to upgrade first with Power Nodes at the Upgrade Bench. To read GR’s full thoughts on the remake, check out the 8/10 review here.