Dead Space Remake First Upgrade: What To Use Power Nodes On

The best Dead Space remake first upgrade is the Suit. When deciding what to invest Power Nodes into at an Upgrade Bench, the Suit is the best choice. Select it and add more Health, Capacity, or other enhancements.

Best upgrades to spend Power Nodes on in the Dead Space remake

The Suit and Plasma Cutter are the best upgrades to spend Power Nodes on in the Dead Space remake.

By upgrading the Suit, players gain access to more health and oxygen, but also unlock additional buffs to the Kinesis and Stasis abilities. When running low on ammo, these suit buffs often combine to help Isaac win the fight.

The Plasma Cutter is unlocked at the beginning of the game and remains formidable throughout the entire experience. When players can no longer invest Power Nodes into the Suit, this weapon is the next best choice.

What’s more, for those hunting for Trophies or Achievements, an entire playthrough using only the Plasma Cutter is required for 100% completion. Therefore, it’s well worth maxing out its damage, reload speed, and other stats.

