Dead Space Remake: How To Unlock ‘Locked’ Room Doors

To unlock “Locked” room doors in the Dead Space remake, players usually have to find a purple power source and destroy it with an attack. Once the power source has been destroyed, the doors unlock. However, these power sources can be cleverly hidden.

Ways to unlock “Locked” room doors in Dead Space remake

There are a number of ways to unlock “Locked” room doors in the Dead Space remake. These include:

Meleeing the purple power source. The easiest way to deal with locked doors is to, where possible, just walk up to the power source and hit it with a melee attack.

Shoot the power source from afar. When meleeing it isn’t an option, switching to a weapon and shooting a bullet at the power source will destroy it.

Use Kinesis to find the power source. The purple power source can be hidden from view. Players will want to use Kinesis to move boxes and other items out of the way to find it.

Aim through gaps in windows. Some locked doors can only be opened by shooting a power source that can only be aimed at through a gap or hole in a window.



