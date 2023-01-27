Dead Space Remake Missables: Weapons, Missions, Trophies/Achievements List

Players can miss weapons, side missions, Trophies, and Achievements in the Dead Space remake. Therefore, for those looking to see and do as much as possible in the game to achieve 100%, it’s important to know what the missable items are and how to avoid missing them.

All Dead Space Remake missable items, weapons, missions, and Trophies/Achievements

Missable items. It’s very easy to miss non-key items in rooms. If you want to make sure that you pick up everything, take the time to search. Stomping enemy bodies can often force an item to drop, so it’s worth stomping every corpse you encounter.

Missable weapons. Players won’t automatically collect all weapons. Some are missable. For example, I missed the Line Gun during my first playthrough.

Missable side missions. While it can be tempting to ignore side missions, at a certain point in the story they become impossible to complete. For those aiming for 100% completion, it’s best to tackle side missions as soon as possible.

Missable Trophies and Achievements. There are many missable Trophies and Achievements. The one that will be missed by most players is earned through only using the Plasma Cutter to beat the game. For those focusing on getting all Trophies or Achievements, taking the time to research the Trophy list ahead of time to create a plan is definitely recommended.



