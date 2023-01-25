Will the Forza Motorsport 8 Release Date Be Revealed in January 2023 Stream?

The Forza Motorsport 8 release date was conspicuously absent from the January 2023 Xbox and Bethesda Developer_Direct show, but there’s still a chance for it to be revealed during the Forza Monthly stream. We won’t have long to wait either, because that stream is due to air on January 26.

Turn 10 Studios has confirmed that Forza Motorsport 8 will be making an appearance in the Forza Monthly show but hasn’t confirmed whether they will reveal a release date. There will be more information on the Forza Horizon 5 Japanese Automotive content update and new community events, though.

During the Developer_Direct show, Turn 10 revealed the game’s campaign will focus on car building and customization. To help with this, there will be over 500 customizable cars with more than 800 unique upgrades included in the game at launch.

Players will also visit 20 locations, some with multiple track layouts. This includes the game’s first track in South Africa, Kyalami, plus four other new locations. There will be dynamic time of day and weather intended to make sure no race is ever the same. Finally, there will also be “a generational leap in fidelity, immersion and realism” that includes 4K 60fps gameplay as well as ray tracing functionality.