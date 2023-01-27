Dead Space Remake Suit Level 3: How To Upgrade and Get More Inventory Space

Dead Space remake offers plenty of upgrades for Isaac to find throughout the USG Ishimura, including vital suit upgrades that will help him sustain more damage and carry more items. Just like the original 2008 game, the suit upgrades require schematics to be found first and then purchased at the store, with the Level 3 suit, in particular, being easily missable in the earlier stages of the game.

When found and purchased, the Level 3 suit offers Isaac increased Armor defense and extra inventory space, which is vital for any player running out of places to keep their ammunition or med packs.

Where is the Level 3 suit in the Dead Space 3 remake?

The earliest point the Level 3 suit can be acquired is in Chapter 4, just after Isaac finishes dealing with Water Purification on the Bridge, on the way to calibrating the ADS cannons.

To find the Level 3 schematic and upgrade Isaac’s suit, players must do the following:

Take the central Bridge Atrium elevator to Floor 5. Follow the corridor ahead down toward the ADS cannons. If you’re en route to the cannons anyway, use the Locator to guide you along. Keep an eye on the right side of a long passage, and check the EVA Prep Room. The Level 3 suit upgrade schematic is on a bench between some empty suits. Head back to the Store and purchase the upgraded suit for $20,000.

Enjoy the extra Armor and inventory space!

For more Dead Space guides, here’s a guide on what to upgrade first with Power Nodes at the Upgrade Bench. To read GR’s full thoughts on the remake, check out the 8/10 review here.