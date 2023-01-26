Roblox Chad Face Avatar: What Does the Meme Mean?

The Roblox Chad Face has been a staple of the game since the item’s creation as an avatar part in 2012. Since then, it’s been widely circulated as one of multiple memes, including the favorite Giga Chad. So then what does the Roblox chad face mean and why are people still searching for pictures of it today?

What is the Roblox Chad Face meme?

The Roblox Chad Face meme is mainly used for cheeky, comedic purposes and is another name for the Roblox Man Face item.

The Roblox chad face was originally called “Johnny Face” when in released in July 2012 and can now be found in the Avatar Shop now as simply “Man Face.” Currently, over 116,000 Roblox users have labelled the face as a favorite item in the store.

Some of the confusion between the Roblox Chad Face and the Roblox Man Face likely stems from the popular Giga Chad meme (shown above) posted in April 2021 that uses the Man Face as the avatar. Either way, the Chad Face, Man Face, and Johnny Face all refer to the same thing.

Because the “Johnny Face” was published for free as an item inside the “Man Bundle” in 2012 and because it has a white background that makes it easy to alter and add to other images, the face and its smirking smile has been used in many memes and videos since then. The popularity of the item rose significantly when Roblox YouTuber Flamingo posted a popular video in February 2021 called “Roblox Man Face” (which currently has over 4 million views) where he and his friends cropped the face over their avatars.