Roblox Limited 2.0 Collectibles: Are They Really NFTs?

Roblox Limited 2.0 items known as Collectibles will be arriving in a new update according to various news trackers on Twitter. This has sent the Roblox community into a state of confusion and a lot of speculation as to what these Limited 2.0 items are. Fans are asking whether Roblox is introducing a new type of Limited item in 2023, if it is changing how Limited items are being sold, or if this is Roblox laying the groundwork so that it can sneak in NFTs later down the road.

What are Roblox Limited 2.0 Collectibles?

💎 Roblox is working on a new "Collectibles" item type, internally known as "Limited 2.0". Collectibles can be resold by Premium subscribers after a holding period. #Roblox pic.twitter.com/PwkUVj0DOl — Roblox Trackers (@RobloxTrackers) January 18, 2023

There aren’t a lot of details about what Roblox internally calls “Limited 2.0” items or “Collectibles”, according to Roblox Trackers on Twitter. The current description for these updated Limited items sound very much like how Limited items already work.

Limited 2.0 items can apparently be “resold from user to user after a holding period” regardless of whether the original item is out of stuck. And Roblox Premium subscribers are given the ability to resell these Collectible items. The real change is the new icon which looks like three hexagons cut out to look like the letter ‘C’ to signify “Collectibles”.

It’s important to point out, though, that the word “Collectibles” has always been a part of the Roblox system. If you go to Roblox’s Avatar Shop, you can filter items by “Collectibles” under Sales Type, which narrows down search results to Limited items. So the words aren’t anything all that new.

Several reactions to the news claim that this may be just a roundabout way of introducing NFTs into the trading economy. Well, if the new Limited 2.0 items adds new IDs to each digital item and puts them all in a blockchain, then we will have the trappings of a NFT. So far, it only looks like Roblox is rebranding Limited items with a different look.