Subnautica Living Large 2.0 Update Patch Notes

The highly acclaimed underwater survival title Subnautica has just received its first large 2.0 update in two years and with it comes a whole host of new building additions, patch notes, and over 800 bug fixes. Included also in the major update are performance enhancements to the save feature, increased accessibility, and quality of life improvements. The aptly titled Living Large update brings previously exclusive base buildings such as the Large Room, Glass Dome, and surface hatches originally available in Below Zero.

Other changes include a refactored and optimized save system and plugin additions to improve UI readability. Of course, not to forget the over 800 aforementioned bug fixes, many related to base building, deconstruction, vehicle navigation, and piloting.

Here are the full patch notes provided by Unknown Worlds:

All Platforms

Improved font rendering to increase UI readability and visual quality

Adds accessibility features: UI scaling, PDA pause, option to disable light flashes

Item bars

Adds pinned recipes

Adds run mode

Improved Air Bladder functionality

Adds the Large Room and Glass Dome base pieces from Subnautica: Below Zero

Adds Land Hatches from Subnautica: Below Zero

Pings are now visible when piloting the Cyclops

Save system improvements

Improved performance

Improved subtitles sync

Loading screen improvements

Intro skipping improvements

Various performance optimizations

Improved control mapping, for things like transferring items between inventory and storage

Fixed some creatures not spawning properly

Fixes for some VFX issues

Fixed multiple terrain streaming issues (vehicles/items falling through)

Fixed multiple issues related to base-building, vehicles

Fixes for many possible photosensitive issues

… And many more various bug fixes!

PC

Changed how the dev menu is accessed to SHIFT + `

Fixed jittery movement on land

Less likely to get stuck in Alien Bases while operating the Prawn

Added an option to limit FPS

Added Cloud Save Support

Legacy Steam branch for Mod Integrity

Fixed VR frame lag in PDA UI screen movement

Fixed a VR issue with player orientation being slanted in some scenarios

Fixed Sunbeam countdown timer not showing up in VR

Fixed VR Main Menu prompts on selecting and interacting with the menu

PS4

Adds Portuguese (Portugal), Ukrainian and Spanish (Latin America) official support

Adds trophy translations for Finnish, Swedish, Chinese (Sim), Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Latin America)

Fix for Scanner Room not showing option to scan items

Fix for dying from fire damage repeatedly if died in intro cinematic

Fix for several items repairing automatically with save/load in some circumstances

PS5

Fix for the PDA Blueprints tab scrolling down and up by itself

Adds Ukrainian & Portuguese (Portugal) official support

Adds translations for trophies in Ukrainian, Portuguese (Portugal)

Windows Store (Coming soon)

Added an option to limit FPS

Adds Portuguese (Portugal) official support

Adds Ukrainian unofficial support

Adds achievements in a number of languages

Fixed Graphical Corruption when approaching Alien Bases on Low Preset

Xbox One, Xbox Series (Coming soon)

Adds Portuguese (Portugal) official support

Adds Ukrainian unofficial support

Adds achievements in a number of languages

Nintendo Switch

Improvements to Switch-specific UI/UX controls

Adds Portuguese (Portugal) official support

Adds Ukrainian unofficial support

Removed dev menu

Fix for moon rendering issues

Fix for “Read More” showing error

Fix for controls updating correctly for Pro controller after attaching Joy-Cons to a Switch in TV mode

Fix for some Cyclops modules breaking after the player has saves, quits, then loads back in

