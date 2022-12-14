Subnautica Living Large 2.0 Update Patch Notes

The highly acclaimed underwater survival title Subnautica has just received its first large 2.0 update in two years and with it comes a whole host of new building additions, patch notes, and over 800 bug fixes. Included also in the major update are performance enhancements to the save feature, increased accessibility, and quality of life improvements. The aptly titled Living Large update brings previously exclusive base buildings such as the Large Room, Glass Dome, and surface hatches originally available in Below Zero.
Other changes include a refactored and optimized save system and plugin additions to improve UI readability. Of course, not to forget the over 800 aforementioned bug fixes, many related to base building, deconstruction, vehicle navigation, and piloting.
Subnautica Update 2.0 Full Patch Notes
Here are the full patch notes provided by Unknown Worlds:
All Platforms
- Improved font rendering to increase UI readability and visual quality
- Adds accessibility features: UI scaling, PDA pause, option to disable light flashes
- Item bars
- Adds pinned recipes
- Adds run mode
- Improved Air Bladder functionality
- Adds the Large Room and Glass Dome base pieces from Subnautica: Below Zero
- Adds Land Hatches from Subnautica: Below Zero
- Pings are now visible when piloting the Cyclops
- Save system improvements
- Improved performance
- Improved subtitles sync
- Loading screen improvements
- Intro skipping improvements
- Various performance optimizations
- Improved control mapping, for things like transferring items between inventory and storage
- Fixed some creatures not spawning properly
- Fixes for some VFX issues
- Fixed multiple terrain streaming issues (vehicles/items falling through)
- Fixed multiple issues related to base-building, vehicles
- Fixes for many possible photosensitive issues
- … And many more various bug fixes!
PC
- Changed how the dev menu is accessed to SHIFT + `
- Fixed jittery movement on land
- Less likely to get stuck in Alien Bases while operating the Prawn
- Added an option to limit FPS
- Added Cloud Save Support
- Legacy Steam branch for Mod Integrity
- Fixed VR frame lag in PDA UI screen movement
- Fixed a VR issue with player orientation being slanted in some scenarios
- Fixed Sunbeam countdown timer not showing up in VR
- Fixed VR Main Menu prompts on selecting and interacting with the menu
PS4
- Adds Portuguese (Portugal), Ukrainian and Spanish (Latin America) official support
- Adds trophy translations for Finnish, Swedish, Chinese (Sim), Portuguese (Portugal), Spanish (Latin America)
- Fix for Scanner Room not showing option to scan items
- Fix for dying from fire damage repeatedly if died in intro cinematic
- Fix for several items repairing automatically with save/load in some circumstances
PS5
- Fix for the PDA Blueprints tab scrolling down and up by itself
- Adds Ukrainian & Portuguese (Portugal) official support
- Adds translations for trophies in Ukrainian, Portuguese (Portugal)
Windows Store (Coming soon)
- Added an option to limit FPS
- Adds Portuguese (Portugal) official support
- Adds Ukrainian unofficial support
- Adds achievements in a number of languages
- Fixed Graphical Corruption when approaching Alien Bases on Low Preset
Xbox One, Xbox Series (Coming soon)
- Adds Portuguese (Portugal) official support
- Adds Ukrainian unofficial support
- Adds achievements in a number of languages
Nintendo Switch
- Improvements to Switch-specific UI/UX controls
- Adds Portuguese (Portugal) official support
- Adds Ukrainian unofficial support
- Removed dev menu
- Fix for moon rendering issues
- Fix for “Read More” showing error
- Fix for controls updating correctly for Pro controller after attaching Joy-Cons to a Switch in TV mode
- Fix for some Cyclops modules breaking after the player has saves, quits, then loads back in
Hungry for more guides? Check out where to find Pizza in Cozy Lodge in Fortnite and whether Justin Roiland’s High on Life will be getting a PS5 and PS4 release.