Fortnite Winterfest 2022: Where to Find Pizza in Cozy Lodge Location

Fortnite Winterfest 2022 has brought along some themed weekly challenges, one of which is to find pizza on the floor in Cozy Lodge. The good news is the location is really easy to locate, but in case you’re having problems, here’s where to find the pizza you need to complete the Winterfest weekly challenge.

Where is the pizza in Fortnite Winterfest Cozy Lodge 2022?

The pizza can be found on the floor as soon as players enter the Cozy Lodge. Make sure it is highlighted with a white outline before clicking on it. This registers your find for the challenge.

The Winterfest weekly challenge asks players to “Check the Cozy Lodge each day to possibly find a slice of pizza”. To complete the challenge, players need to find three slices of pizza on three different days. Players will get 10,000 XP for every slice of pizza they pick up, as well as an additional 16,000 XP for completing the challenge.

While in Cozy Lodge, it’s also a good idea to open the Winterfest 2022 presents for a selection of free cosmetics that include skins, gliders, a pickaxe, an emote, and more. It might also be an idea to practice ahead of the MrBeast Tournament if you want to be in with a chance of winning $1 million.