Fortnite: How to Open Winterfest 2022 Presents

Winterfest has arrived in Fortnite and one of the major draws is the free rewards that come out of the presents. Here’s how to open the Winterfest 2022 presents and claim all 17 free Fortnite rewards in the comfort of your cosy cabin.

How to open all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents

The Winterfest update is available in Fortnite right now, but the presents do not go live until 9:15 AM ET on December 13.

Here’s how to open them once they are available in Fortnite:

Visit the Winterfest Lodge from the snowflake tab in the Lobby. Choose between the pile of presents to the left of the fire or to the right of the sofa. Highlight the present you want to open. Hold the button to open the present.

You can open one present per day. If you miss a day, don’t panic. As long as you return to the Winterfest Lodge before 9 AM ET on January 3, you can open all of the presents that you’ve missed.

The Fortnite Winterfest 2022 rewards

There are 17 rewards to claim from the 14 free presents. These are:

Arctic Adeline Outfit

Sled Ready Guff Outfit

Ribbon Trail Contrail

Lil’ Prancer Emote

Wintry Whirligig Glider

Unrevealed Glider

Two unrevealed Wraps

Three unrevealed Lobby Tracks

Three unrevealed Sprays

Unrevealed Back Bling

Unrevealed Pickaxe

Unrevealed Emoticon

Contrary to previous rumors, the MrBeast skin is not included in the Winterfest rewards.