Fortnite: How to Open Winterfest 2022 Presents

Winterfest has arrived in Fortnite and one of the major draws is the free rewards that come out of the presents. Here’s how to open the Winterfest 2022 presents and claim all 17 free Fortnite rewards in the comfort of your cosy cabin.
How to open all of the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents
The Winterfest update is available in Fortnite right now, but the presents do not go live until 9:15 AM ET on December 13.
Here’s how to open them once they are available in Fortnite:
- Visit the Winterfest Lodge from the snowflake tab in the Lobby.
- Choose between the pile of presents to the left of the fire or to the right of the sofa.
- Highlight the present you want to open.
- Hold the button to open the present.
You can open one present per day. If you miss a day, don’t panic. As long as you return to the Winterfest Lodge before 9 AM ET on January 3, you can open all of the presents that you’ve missed.
The Fortnite Winterfest 2022 rewards
There are 17 rewards to claim from the 14 free presents. These are:
- Arctic Adeline Outfit
- Sled Ready Guff Outfit
- Ribbon Trail Contrail
- Lil’ Prancer Emote
- Wintry Whirligig Glider
- Unrevealed Glider
- Two unrevealed Wraps
- Three unrevealed Lobby Tracks
- Three unrevealed Sprays
- Unrevealed Back Bling
- Unrevealed Pickaxe
- Unrevealed Emoticon
Contrary to previous rumors, the MrBeast skin is not included in the Winterfest rewards.