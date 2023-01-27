How Scary is Dead Space Remake: How to Hide Disturbing Scenes

Dead Space remake is scary, but developer EA Motive has tried to make sure that the it’s more accessible than the original. To make the game more appealing to a wider selection of people, there are new features like the ability to hide disturbing scenes or trigger content warnings, and here’s how to go about doing that.

How to hide disturbing scenes in Dead Space Remake

Turning on the option to hide disturbing scenes will blur out the most graphical aspects of the game’s gore and violence, including Isaac’s death animations. However, the audio continues to play regardless of whether this setting is on or off. Here’s how to turn it on:

Open up the game’s pause menu Scroll down to Settings Scroll down to Accessibility The sixth option in this menu is the toggle button for Hide Disturbing Scenes. Turn this on as it is turned off by default.

This setting can be changed at any point during a playthrough.

How to turn on content warnings

Dead Space has a content warning at the beginning of the game anyway, giving players a rough idea of the scary plot points they can encounter. However, there’s an option to turn on warnings for impending scenes that players may find disturbing. Here’s how to turn this on:

Open up the game’s pause menu Scroll down to Settings Scroll down to Accessibility The fifth option in this menu is the toggle button for Show content Warning. Turn this on as it is turned off by default.

Like the ability to hide disturbing scenes, this feature can also be changed at any point during a playthrough.