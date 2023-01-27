Peng Dead Space Remake: Peng Treasure Location

You can find Peng in Dead Space Remake in the Cargo Bay during Chapter 11. The Peng treasure location is a locker in the room’s northwest corner. You get the “There’s Always Peng!” trophy or achievement for obtaining it, and you can sell it for 30,000 credits afterward.

Where to find the Peng treasure location in Dead Space Remake

To get the Peng treasure in Dead Space Remake:

Play the game until you reach Chapter 11

When you get to the Cargo Bay, wait to activate the crane (if you’re in NG+ there’s another item here you may want to grab)

Walk to the northwest corner of the room, and look for a locker with a poster that says “I Want More Peng” to the right of it

Open the locker to find the Peng treasure

You’ll get the “There’s Always Peng!” trophy the first time you pick up the treasure. After that, there’s no reason to hang onto it (it takes up an inventory slot), and you can sell it at any shop for 30,000 credits.

What is Peng in Dead Space?

Peng is just a running joke in the Dead Space series. There’s no answer for what Peng is. Many fans hypothesized it was sexual in nature since the ads featured women, while others believe it’s some sort of legal narcotic.

You can find references to Peng (and the treasure) in every Dead Space game. Usually, this comes in the form of an in-universe ad poster with an image of an attractive woman, the word “Peng,” and an ad slogan.

Some of the slogans throughout the series are:

The One and Only

I Want More Peng

Just For You

I Love My Peng

Everyone Wants Peng

There’s Something About Peng

Get Ya Some!

Delicious Peng

The treasure itself is a statue of a woman in a dress with her hands on her hips. However, it’s unclear whether it’s Peng or just Peng merchandise.