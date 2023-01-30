Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Armarouge and Ceruledge Tera Raid Event: Start Date and Time?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continue to provide plenty of free content in the form of Tera Raid Battle events, with this week seeing version exclusives Armarouge and Ceruledge take the stage. The upcoming event precedes the Valentine’s Tandemaus Tera event, and players will only have a limited time to catch both 4 and 5-star versions of either the Fire-Psychic Armarouge or the Fire-Ghost Ceruledge.

It looks like the two Pokemon will feature a Fire Tera type each, but trainers must remember that they’ll only be able to find their own version exclusives available in the Tera Raids. That means Armarouge for Pokemon Scarlet and Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet only.

The Armarouge and Ceruledge event takes place this weekend, beginning on February 3, at 16:00 PT, and ending on February 6, at 15:59 PT.

Trainers should prepare an appropriately typed Pokemon for the raid, with Water and Ground types being the current obvious choice, due to their super effective typing against Fire. The ever-popular Belly Drum Azumarill build could work particularly well, depending on whether the Armarouge or Ceruledge are able to negate Water moves.

