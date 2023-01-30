Dead Space Remake Master Override Door and Chest Locations

Once you obtain the Master Override in Dead Space Remake, there are eight locations you can use it. Most of them contain exclusive items you can’t get otherwise, which makes it worth it to complete the side mission. Below, you can find the location of each locked Master Override door and chest.

Where to use Master Override in Dead Space Remake

There are eight locations where you can use the Master Override in Dead Space Remake. All but two of them contain weapon upgrades.

Aegis VII – Transfer Junction: Nodes x3

Bridge – Water Purification Storage: Pulse Rifle Upgrade

Crew Quarters – Deluxe Quarters: Flamethrower Upgrade

Crew Quarters – Executive Quarters – V. Holt: Gold Semiconductor

Engineering – Machine Shop: Ripper Upgrade

Hangar-Cargo-Tram Control – Cargo Bay: Force Gun Upgrade

Hydroponics – To Mining Tram Station: Line Gun Upgrade

Mining – Tool Storage: Contact Beam Upgrade

The earliest you can get the Master Override in Dead Space Remake is when the Crew Quarters section opens up in Chapter 9. This is the best time to backtrack to complete the You Are Not Authorized Side Mission and visit each location. The point of no return is when Chapter 11 ends, so you’ll want to hit each spot on the Ishimura before then.