Is the TikTok Kia Challenge Still Working In 2023?

Yes, TikTok Kia challenge is still working in 2023. Not only is it working, but trends point towards more users searching for the challenge, learning what it’s about and, worryingly, how to do it.

What is the TikTok Kia challenge and which models are affected?

The TikTok Kia challenge blew up in July 2022, when a now-removed video was posted showing how Kia cars could be hotwired using a USB connector. This trend was followed by an increase in the number of Kia cars being stolen.

Affected Kia models include cars sold until 2021. Those with a physical key slot are most vulnerable, though the exploit may work on push-button units.

Arguably the worst instance of the Kia challenge going wrong was when six youths stole a Kia. They ultimately crashed and four of them died. Police linked the incident to the popular car theft challenge. (via GlobalNews.ca)

While the Kia challenge has died down considerably, searches for the term continue to trend. Clearly a significant number of people are still searching for the challenge.

