How To Do the Winnie the Pooh Test TikTok Trend

To do the Winnie the Pooh test that is trending on TikTok, users simply have to record themselves doing the Pooh Pathology Test. This test is comprised of 33 questions that, when answered honestly, aim to assign a character that accurately matches the user. This can be completed on iPhone, Android, or PC.

Where is the Winnie the Pooh test for TikTok?

The Winnie the Pooh test that is currently trending on TikTok can be found here.

By completing this Pooh Pathology Test, users are assigned either Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Rabbit, Roo, Eeyore, or Christopher Robin.

In addition to receiving a character, users are also given a paragraph explaining their result.

While tests like this can be fun to complete, it’s important that the results are taken with a grain of salt. Simply answering 33 questions isn’t enough for an accurate assessment of one’s traits.

Though it is fun, users are urged to not take the results too seriously. What’s more, care should be taken when completing tests like this on TikTok, as the results will be instantly made public.

For more TikTok guides, here’s how to fix the “Too many attempts” error that stops users from logging in. And here’s what the Mascara Wand trend means in 2023.