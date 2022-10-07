Huge Gotham Knights Spoilers Revealed in Artbook Leak

Major spoilers for the upcoming Gotham Knights have apparently been leaked and are currently circulating around social media. The spoilers ruin big surprises for the game, with images being lifted from an artwork book that was seemingly delivered early to those who pre-ordered it.

Gotham Knights leaked spoilers appear on Twitter, Reddit

The spoilers were taken from Gotham Knights: The Official Collector’s Compendium, which was set to release on October 25, 2022, four days after the game’s October 21 release date. However, it seems that some have already got their hands on the artbook, and have decided to share its contents with others online.

WB. Games Montreal’s Executive Producer Fleur Marty appeared to indirectly respond to the leak, saying they could not understand why people would spoil games, movies, or books for others:

I can't begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it's a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others. — Fleur *flaoua* Marty (@Flaoua) October 7, 2022

As the Gotham Knights spoilers are being circulated across social media and the likes of Twitter, Reddit, and Facebook, it’s best to avoid these platforms in the meantime. We won’t be hosting any of those spoilers on GameRevolution, as it’s undoubtedly best to play the game rather than have its contents read out to you.

Gotham Knights’ release was brought forward by four days last month, with WB Games Montreal deciding to launch it earlier than anticipated. Hopefully, those who want to avoid spoilers in the meantime will be able to do so.