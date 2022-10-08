Crash Bandicoot: Wumpa League Teased For The Game Awards 2022

The long-rumored Crash Bandicoot game Wumpa League has seemingly been teased for a reveal at The Game Awards 2022, with a YouTuber receiving a mysterious package that hinted an announcement would be made at the event.

A package shaped like a pizza box was sent to Crash-focused YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh by Activision, containing a bunch of goodies related to the platforming series. The box confirmed that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would make its way to Steam on October 18th, 2022, but also contained a small note that definitely seems like a hint for Wumpa League.

The note on the side of the pizza box reads: “Hungry for more? Try our new wumpa pizza for $12.08!” The Game Awards 2022 is set for December 8th — so 12/08 — making this a big hint that a wumpa-related announcement will take place at the event.

Wumpa League is reported to be a Crash Bandicoot-themed online multiplayer game, with developer Toys For Bob previously hinting in August that it was working on a brand new game believed to be the highly-anticipated new Crash release.

Wumpa League is said to be a 4 vs 4 party game similar to Crash Bash, albeit with a focus on brawling and online play. We’ll have to wait until The Game Awards 2022 to see if any of these rumors are correct, but it’s good news for Crash fans nonetheless.